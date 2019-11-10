BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:20 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels in the Latakia countryside launched several rockets towards the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) stronghold on Sunday.

According to a military report from the Latakia countryside, the jihadist rebels fired several rockets at the resort town of Slunfeh, which is home to a Syrian Army garrison that overlooks much of the area.

No casualties were reported; however, there were reports of material damage in the area.

