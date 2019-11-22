BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:45 A.M.) – The jihadist rebels launched a new attack against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) troops in the northern countryside of the Latakia Governorate on Thursday.

Led by the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP), the jihadist rebels began their assault by storming the Syrian Arab Army’s positions north of the hilltop town of Kinsibba.

According to a military source near the front-lines, the Turkestan Islamic Party and their militant allies were able to initially infiltrate the Syrian Army’s positions after killing and wounding several soldiers.

Following the infiltration by TIP and their allies, the Russian Air Force entered the battle and began to unleash a major assault on the jihadist supply lines from the key city of Jisr Al-Shughour in western Idlib.

A military source in northern Latakia told Al-Masdar News this morning that the Russian airstrikes killed and wounded more than 15 members of TIP and their allied faction, adding that most of these casualties were foreign jihadists.

The Turkestan Islamic Party in the Levant is known for its ideological proximity to the Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) terrorist organization. Its members in Syria are estimated to be in the thousands, with most of these fighters coming from China’s Xingyang region.

