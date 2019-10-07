BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 A.M.) – The jihadist rebel forces in the southwestern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate Sunday alleged that their forces had come under attack by unknown cruise missiles.

The claims read that a loud explosion hit the ICARDA Farms area of southwest Aleppo when unknown cruise missiles struck the jihadist defenses.

The ICARDA Farms in southwest Aleppo are currently under the control of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and their militant allies.

These claims came shortly after the Russian Air Force carried out a strategic attack on the Hurras Al-Deen jihadists inside the Idlib Governorate.

The aforementioned attack resulted in the death of nine jihadists, including six members of the Hurras Al-Deen group.

The Hurras Al-Deen group is an Al-Qaeda-linked jihadist faction that currently operates in the militant-held areas of northwestern Syria.

Advertisements