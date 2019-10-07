BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 A.M.) – The jihadist rebel forces in the southwestern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate Sunday alleged that their forces had come under attack by unknown cruise missiles.
The claims read that a loud explosion hit the ICARDA Farms area of southwest Aleppo when unknown cruise missiles struck the jihadist defenses.
The ICARDA Farms in southwest Aleppo are currently under the control of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and their militant allies.
These claims came shortly after the Russian Air Force carried out a strategic attack on the Hurras Al-Deen jihadists inside the Idlib Governorate.
The aforementioned attack resulted in the death of nine jihadists, including six members of the Hurras Al-Deen group.
The Hurras Al-Deen group is an Al-Qaeda-linked jihadist faction that currently operates in the militant-held areas of northwestern Syria.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.