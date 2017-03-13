BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:25 A.M.) – The jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham have reportedly agreed to surrender the Al-Wa’er District of Homs City to the government after mediation by the Russian Reconciliation Center.

According to opposition activists, the rebels and civilians wanting to leave Al-Wa’er will be transported out of Homs City to unnamed location, most likely the Idlib Governorate.

Government activists have reported a similar agreement in Al-Wa’er, with the remaining militants and their families being transported out of Homs City within the next 6-8 weeks by the Syrian Red Crescent and military police.

Similar agreements have been put in place in the past; however, this evacuation plan was established by the Russian Reconciliation Center instead the government’s reconciliation committee.

