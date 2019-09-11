BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:30 P.M.) – The U.S. State Department announced on Wednesday that the jihadist rebel group, Hurras Al-Deen, has been added to the terror list.
“Today, the Department designated Hurras al-Din, an al-Qa’ida-affiliated group in Syria, as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT),” the State Department said in their statement.
In addition to designating the group to the terror list, the State Department also sanctioned the group’s leader Faruq Al-Suri.
“Faruq al-Suri: Syrian national Faruq al-Suri, also known as Abu Humam al-Shami, is the leader of Hurras al-Din and a former al-Nusra Front military commander in Syria,” the State Department said.
The Hurras Al-Deen group mostly operates in the Idlib Governorate, where they fight alongside other jihadist factions like Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party.
These jihadist groups are primarily fighting the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and their allies at the Idlib-Hama axis.
Earlier this month, the U.S. Air Force carried out a rare airstrike over the Idlib Governorate that targeted this jihadist group’s positions.
According to reports after the strike, at least 40 members of the Hurras Al-Deen group were killed, including many foreign members.
