BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:50 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham launched a counter-offensive against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) to recapture the town of Ma’ardes in northern Hama on Thursday.

However, the jihadist offensive did not go according to plan in Ma’ardes, as they suffered heavy casualties in their failed bid to retake the town from the Syrian Arab Army’s Tiger Forces.

According to a military source in northern Hama, the jihadist offensive lasted no more than two hours and ended after many of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s fighters were killed by the Tiger Forces around Ma’ardes.

Advertisement

The video footage above was captured by local activists, following the jihadist assault on the town.

Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • 1
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    1
    Share
ALSO READ  VIDEO: Syrian War Update - US Missile Strike (April 11, 2017): Flashpoint - What Happened/ What to Expect.
 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

If your comment is held for moderation, please just be patient, it will be published unless it falls into one of the two categories as mentioned above.

Discuss - Status: Comment system is currently experiencing problems.

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz