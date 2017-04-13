BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:50 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham launched a counter-offensive against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) to recapture the town of Ma’ardes in northern Hama on Thursday.

However, the jihadist offensive did not go according to plan in Ma’ardes, as they suffered heavy casualties in their failed bid to retake the town from the Syrian Arab Army’s Tiger Forces.

According to a military source in northern Hama, the jihadist offensive lasted no more than two hours and ended after many of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s fighters were killed by the Tiger Forces around Ma’ardes.

Scores of dead Al-Qaeda fighters litter the battlefield in northern Hama today. Their attack failed miserably. pic.twitter.com/XbAVpctPpi — Leith Abou Fadel (@leithfadel) April 13, 2017

The video footage above was captured by local activists, following the jihadist assault on the town.