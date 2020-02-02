BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels launched a big counter-offensive in western Aleppo on Saturday, as their forces attempted to crack the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) defenses in the strategic Al-Zahra’a Association Quarter.

Led by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), the jihadist rebels began their attack on Saturday by sending suicide bombers towards the Syrian Army’s defenses east of the Great Prophet Mosque.

Following the suicide attacks which failed to reach their intended targets, the jihadist rebels stormed the Syrian Arab Army’s positions in a bid to breach their defenses west of the Air Force Intelligence headquarters.

A fierce battle would ensue for several hours, but no ground was taken by the jihadist rebels as they were unable to infiltrate the 4th Armored Division’s main line of defense.

According to field reports from the provincial capital, the Syrian Army suffered a dozen casualties during the battle, while the jihadists lost over 15 combatants.

The Al-Zahra’a Quarter has witnessed some of the most intense battles in Aleppo over the years; however, no party has been able to break the deadlock.

