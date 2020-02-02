BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels launched a big counter-offensive in western Aleppo on Saturday, as their forces attempted to crack the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) defenses in the strategic Al-Zahra’a Association Quarter.
READ ALSO: Syrian Army attempts to advance at several fronts in Aleppo as offensive intensifies
Led by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), the jihadist rebels began their attack on Saturday by sending suicide bombers towards the Syrian Army’s defenses east of the Great Prophet Mosque.
Following the suicide attacks which failed to reach their intended targets, the jihadist rebels stormed the Syrian Arab Army’s positions in a bid to breach their defenses west of the Air Force Intelligence headquarters.
A fierce battle would ensue for several hours, but no ground was taken by the jihadist rebels as they were unable to infiltrate the 4th Armored Division’s main line of defense.
According to field reports from the provincial capital, the Syrian Army suffered a dozen casualties during the battle, while the jihadists lost over 15 combatants.
The Al-Zahra’a Quarter has witnessed some of the most intense battles in Aleppo over the years; however, no party has been able to break the deadlock.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.