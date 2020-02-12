BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:25 P.M.) – The jihadist offensive in southwestern Aleppo was unsuccessful this evening despite assistance from the Turkish military.

According to a field report from Aleppo city, the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and the Turkish-backed National Liberation Front (NLF) attempted to advance at the western axis of Kafr Halab, following a number of setbacks in southwestern Aleppo on Wednesday.

However, the jihadist offensive would be short-lives, as the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) was able to beat back the assault and assert full control over all areas that came under attack.

A source from the Syrian Army said several jihadists were killed during the attack, while their forces suffered minimal casualties.

This jihadist attack on Wednesday was preceded by a suicide bombing from Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and artillery strikes from the Turkish Army.

