BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:25 P.M.) – The jihadist offensive in southwestern Aleppo was unsuccessful this evening despite assistance from the Turkish military.
READ ALSO: Turkey Will Shoot Down Syrian Military Aircraft in Idlib – Erdogan
According to a field report from Aleppo city, the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and the Turkish-backed National Liberation Front (NLF) attempted to advance at the western axis of Kafr Halab, following a number of setbacks in southwestern Aleppo on Wednesday.
However, the jihadist offensive would be short-lives, as the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) was able to beat back the assault and assert full control over all areas that came under attack.
A source from the Syrian Army said several jihadists were killed during the attack, while their forces suffered minimal casualties.
This jihadist attack on Wednesday was preceded by a suicide bombing from Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and artillery strikes from the Turkish Army.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.