BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:20 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels launched a new offensive in southern Idlib on Tuesday, targeting the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions near the town of ‘Atshan.

Led by Rouse the Believers, the jihadist rebels began their attack by storming the Syrian Arab Army’s positions at the Tal Maraq axis; this would result in a fierce firefight that would last for a short period of time on Tuesday.

Despite the intensity of the clashes, the jihadist rebels were unable to crack the Syrian Arab Army’s lines at Tal Maraq, which ultimately resulted in their withdrawal from this axis.

According to a military source near the front-lines, the jihadist rebels suffered over ten casualties during the failed attack on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s attack by the jihadist rebels marked the first time since they lost Khan Sheikhoun and several towns in northern Hama that they have launched an assault on the Syrian Army’s positions.

Advertisements