BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:20 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels launched a new offensive in southern Idlib on Tuesday, targeting the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions near the town of ‘Atshan.
Led by Rouse the Believers, the jihadist rebels began their attack by storming the Syrian Arab Army’s positions at the Tal Maraq axis; this would result in a fierce firefight that would last for a short period of time on Tuesday.
Despite the intensity of the clashes, the jihadist rebels were unable to crack the Syrian Arab Army’s lines at Tal Maraq, which ultimately resulted in their withdrawal from this axis.
According to a military source near the front-lines, the jihadist rebels suffered over ten casualties during the failed attack on Tuesday.
Tuesday’s attack by the jihadist rebels marked the first time since they lost Khan Sheikhoun and several towns in northern Hama that they have launched an assault on the Syrian Army’s positions.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.