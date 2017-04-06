BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:05 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) launched a large-scale offensive in the northern countryside of the Latakia Governorate today, targeting the Syrian Arab Army’s positions near the strategic village of Kinsibba in the Kurdish Mountains.

Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham began their offensive by heavily shelling the Syrian Arab Army’s defenses at the Al-Zuwayqat axis.

This shelling was followed by the jihadist rebels storming the Al-Zuwayqat axis, where they were confronted by a well-armed unit comprised of soldiers from the Syrian Arab Army and National Defense Forces.

According to field journalist Eyad Al-Hosain, the Syrian Arab Army destroyed a jihadist tank and BMB vehicle, while also killing tens of militants that attempted to infiltrate their positions.

The jihadist offensive is still ongoing at the moment; however, they have yet to infiltrate any points around the Al-Zuwayqat axis.

