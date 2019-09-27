BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – A jihadist media coordinator was recently killed in a Syrian Arab Army (SAA) attack in the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.

According to the jihadist-owned Ebaa News Agency, the Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham media coordinator Ahmad Mustafa Al-Yahya (AKA “Abu Qassem Al-Jabhat”) was killed by the Syrian Arab Army in the Al-Ghaab Plain region of the Idlib Governorate this week.

Several pro-jihadist media channels would pay tribute to the HTS military reporter in their social media feeds on Friday, as they commemorated the latter’s effort to provide reports from the front-lines.

Since the start of the Syrian war, several field reporters and media activists have been killed on both sides, with the majority of the casualties coming at the front-lines.

Advertisements