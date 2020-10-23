BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 A.M.) – On Thursday evening, a powerful explosion rocked the headquarters of the Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) organization along the Turkish border, with its shockwave being felt in most parts of the Idlib Governorate.
According to local reports, the explosion was caused by a drone strike on a meeting for the leaders of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham in the Idlib Governorate town of Jakara.
The reports confirmed the killing of 15 leaders of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, whose identities have not been determined yet, in addition to the wounding of 9 others, while they were holding a meeting inside the town.
The reports also suggested that the death toll would rise due to the presence of critical cases among the injured.
No country or entity has declared responsibility for this attack; however, some local sources indicated that it was likely carried out by the U.S.-led Coalition.
The town of Jakara is located on the Syrian-Turkish border, which is to the west of Salqin, and it contains one of the illegal crossings between the two countries.
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, which is the newest name for the terrorist organization Jabhat al-Nusra, along with a wide variety of extremist organizations allied with it, controls most of the Idlib Governorate and its countryside, including the international crossings and the border strip in northwestern Syria.
