BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels attempted to infiltrate the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions in southeastern Idlib last night, prompting a fierce confrontation between the two parties.
Led by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, the jihadist rebels attempted to catch the Syrian Army troops near the Abu Dhuhour Airport off guard like they did a week earlier at the abandoned battalion base.
However, the recent arrival of reinforcements from the 5th Corps, 7th Division, and 25th Special Mission Forces helped strengthen the Syrian Army’s defenses along the southeastern Idlib axis.
According to a military source, the Syrian Army was able to foil the jihadist attack before HTS could get the opportunity to infiltrate their lines.
The source added that the Syrian Arab Army managed to gun down several of the jihadist rebels, while the remaining militants fled to safety after their failed operation.
The jihadist rebels have become more daring in their recent attacks, thanks in large part to the arrival of terrorists from the Al-Qaeda linked Rouse the Believers coalition.
Last week, Rouse the Believers carried out a number of attacks against the Syrian Arab Army, including a powerful assault near the town of Harishah.
