BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels have been involved in a series of clashes inside the Idlib Governorate recently, the Arabic-language version of the Sputnik News Agency reported on Sunday.

According to the Sputnik report, the jihadist factions, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and Harakat Ahrar Al-Sham, clashed inside the town of Bileen, which is in the Al-Zawiya Mountain region of Idlib.

Citing a report from one of their correspondents, Sputnik said clashes resulted in heavy loses for the jihadist rebels, including several members of Turkish-backed Harakat Ahrar Al-Sham.

The report said that at least 23 members of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and Harakat Ahrar Al-Sham were killed in the clashes that took place on Friday.

These clashes reportedly broke out after Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham attempted to arrest a group of youths in Bileen.

This latest report comes just days after two Turkish-backed rebel factions clashed on two separate occasions in the Afrin region of the Aleppo Governorate.

