BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels were planning to carry out attacks against the Russian Armed Forces in Idlib, sources from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) said this week.
According to the sources, jihadist groups were planning ambushes along the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia Highway), as well as attacks behind enemy lines in Aleppo, Hama, Latakia, and Idlib.
However, their plans appear to be on hold, as the Russian military has been conducting hourly reconnaissance flights over the region, with their main concentration being the M-4 Highway.
The jihadist rebels have attempted to ambush the Russian military before, but their attacks mostly fail and usually end up with the latter’s air force heavily bombarding the militant positions.
Furthermore, while the Russian Ministry of Defense does not discuss any operations, their special forces have been known to carry out operations behind enemy lines in order ambush the jihadists.
One of the biggest attacks the Russian special forces conducted last year was an ambush in the Hama countryside that resulted in dozens of losses for the jihadists.
