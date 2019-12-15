BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – A new report from Sputnik Arabic on Sunday said that the jihadist rebels from Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham had handed over some of their positions to the Al-Qaeda linked Rouse the Believers group.
Citing local sources in the Idlib Governorate, Sputnik Arabic reported that HTS handed over some of their bases and posts to Rouse the Believers near the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) front-lines.
The sources confirmed that among the sites and areas that were evacuated, such as Kafr Nabl, Kafr Sijnah, Al-Tah, the vicinity of Maarat al-Numan and several headquarters near Saraqib.
The sources indicated that the handing over of these headquarters is carried out according to an agreement reached during a meeting held earlier this month between leaders of the “Headquarters for the Liberation of Al-Sham” and the “Turkestan Islamic Party” where the party was tasked with transporting a number of its militants from western Idlib towards the southern Idlib countryside.
Furthermore, the sources said that about 450 gunmen were transported in groups, in addition to transporting militants from the Al-Ghaab Plain in Hama.
The “Turkestan Islamic Party” in the Levant was known for its ideological proximity to the terrorist organization “Al-Nusra Front”, and a number of its members in Syria are estimated to be in the thousands.
