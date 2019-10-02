BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 A.M.) – A jihadist group carried out the executions this week of two Syrian men accused of ‘spying’ for the government inside the Idlib Governorate.
According to the jihadist-linked Ebaa News Agency, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham executed two men, Badr Rajab Al-Salloum and Mohammad Al-Hussein for spying on behalf of the Syrian government in the Idlib Governorate.
The two men were interviewed by the jihadist news agency before they were executed by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.
The jihadist news site alleged that Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s security forces arrested the two men during an operation inside Idlib.
Syrian government spies often release videos behind the jihadist lines to show that they are active in these areas controlled by the militant forces.
The jihadist forces, in particular, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, has been trying to crackdown on these spies in a bid to halt the stream of information to the government.
