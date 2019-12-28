BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) attempt to retake some points near Jarjanaz has failed, as the jihadist rebels in the area have now gone on the offensive.

According to reports from the front, the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) are attempting to capture the strategic town of Jarjanaz, which is located southeast of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.

During the new attack on Jarjanaz, the jihadist rebels have used suicide attacks in an attempt to break through the Syrian Army’s defenses.

The field reports say the jihadist rebels are currently attacking the western flank of Jarjanaz, but have yet to infiltrate the Syrian Army’s positions.

The battle around Jarjanaz has been back-and-forth these last 24 hours, with both sides trading attacks near Talmanes.

