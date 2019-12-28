BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:30 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) attempt to retake some points near Jarjanaz has failed, as the jihadist rebels in the area have now gone on the offensive.
According to reports from the front, the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) are attempting to capture the strategic town of Jarjanaz, which is located southeast of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.
During the new attack on Jarjanaz, the jihadist rebels have used suicide attacks in an attempt to break through the Syrian Army’s defenses.
The field reports say the jihadist rebels are currently attacking the western flank of Jarjanaz, but have yet to infiltrate the Syrian Army’s positions.
The battle around Jarjanaz has been back-and-forth these last 24 hours, with both sides trading attacks near Talmanes.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.