BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – The commander of the Russian Reconciliation Center in Syria, Major-General Yuri Borenkov, announced that about 100 armed men on board tanks and armored vehicles attacked the positions of the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in the Zeitoun area of ​​Idlib.

“During the past 24 hours, militants of the Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Hurras Al-Deen group have tried several times to launch attacks against the Syrian government forces,” he said during a briefing on Wednesday.

“The Syrian forces were able to repel all attacks, destroying one tank and an armored personnel carrier for the terrorists,” he pointed out.

He continued, “About 200 gunmen attacked the positions of the Syrian forces in the area of ​​Umm al-Khalakhil and Zarzur in the Idlib Governorate, resulting in the hospitalization of 12 Syrian soldiers,” explaining, “after the intensive bombing of the positions of government forces from missile and artillery systems, up to 200 gunmen, backed by dozens vehicles, attacked with high caliber weapons, Syrian Arab Army locations in the areas of Umm al-Khalakhil and Zarzur.”

The commander of the Russian Reconciliation Center in Syria, Major General Yuri Burenkov, announced yesterday that armed groups are planning to attack the sites of the Syrian forces and Russian forces.

“The leaders of the armed groups are planning in the near future to launch new attacks on the sites of the Syrian government forces,” Borenkov said.

Earlier, Russian intelligence revealed the transfer of about 300 members of the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army and 20 four-wheel drive vehicles with large-caliber machine guns and 7 armored vehicles from the Afrin region in the Aleppo Governorate to the de-escalation zone in Idlib.

