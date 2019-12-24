BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a new attack on the jihadist defenses in the northeastern region of Latakia this morning.

Led by the 4th Armored Division, the Syrian Arab Army began their attack by launching heavy artillery and rockets towards the defenses of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP).

Following this attack, the Syrian Arab Army stormed the jihadist defenses south of Kabani in a bid to capture the last hills in the Zuwayqat Mountains.

However, the Syrian Army’s attack would ultimately fall short of its objective, as their troops were forced to call off their assault following a fierce battle with the jihadist rebels.

According to a field report near the front-lines, the Syrian Arab Army is now heavily shelling the Kabani area, as they prepare to storm the militant defenses.

While all eyes have been on the southeastern Idlib front, the Syrian Army and jihadist rebels have been involved in a fierce battle for several days at Kabani.

The jihadist rebels have refused to concede any ground to the Syrian Army around Kabani, leaving this battle deadlocked in northeastern Latakia

