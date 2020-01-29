BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – The jihadist defenses have deteriorated in the eastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate, as the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) continues to advance north towards to the Aleppo border.

READ ALSO: Syrian Army captures Ma’arat Al-Nu’man and Wadi Al-Deif Base

Led by the 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces), the Syrian Arab Army captured the town of Khan Sabil after advancing north from recently seized Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.

As a result of this advance, the Syrian Arab Army is now within nine kilometers of Saraqib, which is a strategic city that is located along two major highways inside the Idlib Governorate.

This latest advance comes just a day after the Syrian Arab Army announced the capture of Ma’arat al-Nu’man from the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS).

Great success for the Syrian Arab Army and their allies! The movement to clear Syria of foreign terrorists continues.

2020-01-29 19:35
Daeshbags-Sux
Daeshbags-Sux
Great to learn about it. Sctarian fuelled “militias” should be banned worldwde, no matter if they’re HTS, Qaeda, Talibans, IRGC, Boko Haram, Sheebabs, Hellbollah, Houthis…

2020-01-29 18:13
Mike
Mike
Your such a phony, why would you Israelis ban friends like ISIS and Al-queda, again ban this Zionist idiot from the comments.

2020-01-29 19:10
Gryz
Gryz
Except for HTS and IS, when they are helping you in the Golan, while the IRGC fought them to the last standing IDF-covered zealot. Let’s also ban extreme-right, ultra-nationalist and religious-bending criminal armies like Tsahal, just like the Bosnians, Croats, Yougos were in the ’90s, AND neo-nazi Ukrainian paramilitary scum equipped with Israeli gear. Fascistic armies and militias alike should be banned worldwide, albeit with a few more key entries to your selective list, dear KSA-loving fanboy.

2020-01-29 21:57