BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – The jihadist defenses have deteriorated in the eastern countryside of the Idlib Governorate, as the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) continues to advance north towards to the Aleppo border.

Led by the 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces), the Syrian Arab Army captured the town of Khan Sabil after advancing north from recently seized Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.

As a result of this advance, the Syrian Arab Army is now within nine kilometers of Saraqib, which is a strategic city that is located along two major highways inside the Idlib Governorate.

This latest advance comes just a day after the Syrian Arab Army announced the capture of Ma’arat al-Nu’man from the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS).

