BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels in southeastern Idlib suffered several setbacks on Saturday after the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and their allies pushed through their defenses to advance further north towards Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.

Led by the 5th Corps and 25th Special Mission Forces Division, the Syrian Arab Army managed to capture another seven villages and towns from the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and the Turkish-backed National Liberation Front (NLF).

According to a military source near the front-lines, the Syrian Arab Army captured on Saturday the towns and villages of Al-Bustan, Al-Sayyadeh, Al-Qatrah, Tal Dam, Sarjah Gharbiyah, Harran, and Mudaysirat.

As a result of these advances, the Syrian Arab Army’s 25th Special Mission Forces and 5th Corps have connected the two axes they attacked from in southeastern Idlib.

The Syrian and Russian air forces are now heavily pounding the last towns and villages under the control of the jihadist rebels in southeast Idlib, as the Syrian Arab Army consolidates their gains and strengthen their defenses in the area.

In the next 24-48 hours the Syrian Arab Army will likely make their first attempt to capture the key town of Jarjanaz, which is one of the last major points before Ma’arat Al-Nu’man.

