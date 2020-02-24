BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – It is going to be a long night for the jihadist rebels in southern Idlib, as they continue to lose several sites to the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in the Jabal Al-Zawiya region of the governorate.
According to the latest report from the Idlib front, the Syrian Arab Army has captured more towns and villages near Kafr Sijnah amid the complete collapse of the jihadist defenses in the southern part of this governorate.
Among the areas captured by the Syrian Arab Army this evening was the town of Ma’ar Taseen, which was seized by the military approximately two hours ago.
In addition to Ma’ar Taseen, the Syrian Army has also captured nearby Jabla and Ma’ar Tamatar in the heart of the Jabal Al-Zawiya region.
The Syrian Arab Army is now steadily advancing towards the town of Kafr Nabl, which is one of the last militant strongholds inside Jabal Al-Zawiya.
Should the jihadist rebels lose the Jabal Al-Zawiya region, this will be a major blow to their forces in Idlib, as the Syrian Army will essentially be in control of most of the Aleppo-Latakia Highway (M-4).
