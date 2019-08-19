BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 A.M.) – The jihadist rebels launched a counter-offensive to retake the key hilltop of Tal Al-Nar near Khan Sheikhoun on Sunday.

Led by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, the jihadist rebels began their counter-offensive by sending a suicide bomber towards the Syrian Arab Army’s defenses at Tal Al-Nar.

Following the suicide attack at Tal Al-Nar, the jihadist rebels began storming the hilltop in a bid to overrun the Syrian Arab Army’s defenses.

However, despite the intensity of the attack, the jihadist rebels were unable to crack the Syrian Army’s lines at Tal Al-Nar, resulting in heavy losses for Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.

According to a military source near the front-lines, the Syrian Arab Army managed to kill and wound over 20 jihadist rebels during the battle, while also destroying several militant vehicles.

As a result of this failure, the jihadist rebels found themselves on the defensive once again, as the Syrian Arab Army began their long-awaited attack on the city of Khan Sheikhoun.

Tal Al-Nar overlooks much of the northwestern part of Khan Sheikhoun, which is why the militants wanted to retake it from the Syrian Arab Army.

