BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 A.M.) – The jihadist rebels launched a counter-offensive to retake the key hilltop of Tal Al-Nar near Khan Sheikhoun on Sunday.

Led by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, the jihadist rebels began their counter-offensive by sending a suicide bomber towards the Syrian Arab Army’s defenses at Tal Al-Nar.

Following the suicide attack at Tal Al-Nar, the jihadist rebels began storming the hilltop in a bid to overrun the Syrian Arab Army’s defenses.

However, despite the intensity of the attack, the jihadist rebels were unable to crack the Syrian Army’s lines at Tal Al-Nar, resulting in heavy losses for Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.

According to a military source near the front-lines, the Syrian Arab Army managed to kill and wound over 20 jihadist rebels during the battle, while also destroying several militant vehicles.

As a result of this failure, the jihadist rebels found themselves on the defensive once again, as the Syrian Arab Army began their long-awaited attack on the city of Khan Sheikhoun.

Tal Al-Nar overlooks much of the northwestern part of Khan Sheikhoun, which is why the militants wanted to retake it from the Syrian Arab Army.

And yet another epic fail like I love the cockroaches to accomplish!

2019-08-19 09:10
Translate
2019-08-19 09:10
Assad must stay
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Assad must stay
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

Nice new, the world is more secure. But Donald will be unhappy, seiing his dieds friends

2019-08-19 09:21
Translate
2019-08-19 09:21
Die Acolytes
Guest
Die Acolytes
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

I wonder if the Syrians they forced back over the border are being sent into the suicide cars? h**l of a way to go. Hope not. d**n You Hassan i Sabh!!!

2019-08-19 09:11
Translate
2019-08-19 09:11
Peter Wallace
Member
Master
Upvoted
Commenter
Peter Wallace
You can flag a comment by clicking its flag icon. Website admin will know that you reported it. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

At this rate The Rouse the Believers will have to be replaced by Raise the Dead

2019-08-19 09:29
Translate
2019-08-19 09:29