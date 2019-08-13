BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:15 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels launched a counter-offensive in southern Idlb on Tuesday, targeting the Syrian Arab Army areas recently captured by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).

Led by “Rouse the Believers”, the jihadist rebels began their offensive by sending two suicide bombers towards the defenses of the Syrian Arab Army.

Following the suicide attacks, the jihadist rebels began storming the Syrian Arab Army’s defenses in a bid to fracture their front-lines and retake the town of Sukayk and its corresponding hilltop.

However, the jihadist attacks would ultimately fail in southern Idlib after several attempts to break through the Syrian Army’s front-lines.

According to a military source near the front-lines, the Syrian Arab Army killed dozens of jihadist rebels during the battle, including several foreign combatants.

In addition to the high loss of life, the jihadist rebels also lost a number of vehicles during the short battle on Tuesday.

The source said that the Syrian Arab Army has fully secured Sukayk and Tal Sukayk, adding that they will likely make another attempt to capture the hilltop of Tal Tari, as they were forced to retreat earlier in the day.

Once Tal Tari is captured, the Syrian Arab Army can make their first attempt to retake the key town of Al-Ta’manah, which is located north of the hilltop.

