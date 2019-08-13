BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:15 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels launched a counter-offensive in southern Idlb on Tuesday, targeting the Syrian Arab Army areas recently captured by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).
Led by “Rouse the Believers”, the jihadist rebels began their offensive by sending two suicide bombers towards the defenses of the Syrian Arab Army.
Following the suicide attacks, the jihadist rebels began storming the Syrian Arab Army’s defenses in a bid to fracture their front-lines and retake the town of Sukayk and its corresponding hilltop.
However, the jihadist attacks would ultimately fail in southern Idlib after several attempts to break through the Syrian Army’s front-lines.
According to a military source near the front-lines, the Syrian Arab Army killed dozens of jihadist rebels during the battle, including several foreign combatants.
In addition to the high loss of life, the jihadist rebels also lost a number of vehicles during the short battle on Tuesday.
The source said that the Syrian Arab Army has fully secured Sukayk and Tal Sukayk, adding that they will likely make another attempt to capture the hilltop of Tal Tari, as they were forced to retreat earlier in the day.
Once Tal Tari is captured, the Syrian Arab Army can make their first attempt to retake the key town of Al-Ta’manah, which is located north of the hilltop.
2
- 2Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.