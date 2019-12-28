BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:30 P.M.) – The jihadist counter-offensive that was launched in southeastern Idlib this afternoon has been repelled by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).

Led by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), the jihadist rebels began the counter-offensive with three suicide attacks on the Syrian Arab Army’s defenses west of Jarjanaz.

Following the suicide attacks, the Syrian Army and jihadist rebels clashed for a short period of time before the latter was forced to withdraw from the western flank of the town.

According to a field report from this front, the Syrian Army managed to kill and wound several of the jihadist rebels, while also securing the western part of Jarjanaz following the attack.

The Syrian Arab Army previously launched an attack to recover the points they lost west of Jarjanaz; however, this attack was also repelled by the jihadist rebels.

Over the last 24 hours, the two parties have traded offensives in southeastern Idlib, with very little ground taken by either side.

Advertisements