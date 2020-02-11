BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:30 P.M.) – The jihadist advance towards the strategic city of Saraqib was stifled by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) this afternoon, following a fierce battle at the town of Nayrab.
In typical fashion, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) began the offensive by sending a suicide bomber towards the Syrian Arab Army’s defenses at the western flank of Nayrab; this would result in a powerful explosion and the SAA’s brief retreat from the western neighborhoods of the town.
Following this suicide bombing, the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham attempted to advance further into Nayrab, but found themselves facing heavy resistance from the Syrian Army troops in the area.
According to a Syrian Army field source, they were able to fend off the jihadist attack after a short battle this afternoon.
The source added that he Syrian Army has reasserted full control over Nayrab since the jihadist attack.
This offensive by the jihadist rebels came shortly after their forces shot down a Syrian military chopper near the town of Nayrab this afternoon.
