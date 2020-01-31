BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:20 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels launched a counter-offensive in southwestern Aleppo this evening, as their forces targeted the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) troops near the Journalists Housing area.

READ ALSO: Syrian Army attempts to capture strategic town in southern Aleppo

Led by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army (SNA), the militants began the attack by attempting to breach the Syrian Army’s positions using suicide bombers.

However, according to the Syrian Army, they blew up the two suicide bombers before they could reach their positions.

Following the failed suicide attacks, the jihadist rebels stormed the Syrian Army’s positions in a bid to seize ground from the Syrian Army and National Defense Forces (NDF) in southwestern Aleppo.

The offensive, however, would not achieve its intended objectives as the Syrian Arab Army was able to foil the jihadist attack after killing and wounding several militants.

According to a military source in Aleppo city, the jihadist offensive ended with no ground gained at the Journalists Housing area.

Despite claims of ‘retaking’ the Journalists Housing area, the Syrian Army source denied the militants ever lost this territory in the first place.

Advertisements