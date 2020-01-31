BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:20 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels launched a counter-offensive in southwestern Aleppo this evening, as their forces targeted the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) troops near the Journalists Housing area.
READ ALSO: Syrian Army attempts to capture strategic town in southern Aleppo
Led by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army (SNA), the militants began the attack by attempting to breach the Syrian Army’s positions using suicide bombers.
However, according to the Syrian Army, they blew up the two suicide bombers before they could reach their positions.
Following the failed suicide attacks, the jihadist rebels stormed the Syrian Army’s positions in a bid to seize ground from the Syrian Army and National Defense Forces (NDF) in southwestern Aleppo.
The offensive, however, would not achieve its intended objectives as the Syrian Arab Army was able to foil the jihadist attack after killing and wounding several militants.
According to a military source in Aleppo city, the jihadist offensive ended with no ground gained at the Journalists Housing area.
Despite claims of ‘retaking’ the Journalists Housing area, the Syrian Army source denied the militants ever lost this territory in the first place.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.