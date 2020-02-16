BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – The jihadist counter-offensive in southwestern Aleppo was derailed by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) on Sunday after a few hours of fighting near the town of Kafr Halab.

READ ALSO: Syrian Army Presses Forward in West Aleppo as They Approach Strategic Base

Led by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), the jihadists were able to achieve some initial success when one of their suicide bombers managed to hit his intended target at the town of Jazraya in southwest Aleppo.

However, once they began to advance past the Syrian Army’s defenses in southwestern Aleppo, they found themselves overwhelmed by the latter’s superior numbers and firepower.

According to a field report from this front, the Syrian Army killed and wounded several jihadist combatants, while also destroying a few armored vehicles, during their successful defense of southwestern Aleppo.

At the same time, the Syrian Army is still advancing in western Aleppo, despite this short-lived counter-offensive by the jihadist rebels.

Earlier this afternoon, the Syrian Army managed to capture the key town of Kafr Da’el after a fierce firefight with the jihadist rebels west of the Anadan Plain.

The Syrian Army now finds themselves nearly 10 kilometers away from besieging the remaining jihadists near Aleppo city.

Advertisements