BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:40 P.M.) - The jihadist commander who sent his 12 year old daughter on a suicide bombing mission in the Syrian capital of Damascus this past week was reportedly killed by his own fighters in the Tishreen area.
The terrorist, "Abu Nimr", was responsible for several murders and kidnappings in rural Damascus before he was killed on Sunday.
Abu Nimr received nationwide attention recently after he posted a video with his 12 year old daughter, as she was preparing to detonate her explosives in a government area.
The terrorist was also known around rural Damascus for his role in the murder of the famous Palestinian-Syrian actor, Mohammad Rifa'i, in 2012.
Share this article:
763 84 7
- 854Shares
Leave a Reply
4 Comments on "Jihadist commander who used 12 year old daughter as suicide bomber killed in rural Damascus"
You must be logged in to post a comment.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Joyful
Yves Chandelon, the Chief Auditor for NATO who had uncovered evidence that ISIS was being funded by Western governments, was found dead in Andenne, Belgium. His death was staged to look like suicide. He was left handed, but was found dead with a gun in his right hand. Also, the gun was unregistered, despite having had three registered guns in his name. His family members said Yves Chandelon received threatening phone calls in the week leading up to his death.
Wasn’t the daughter 9?
“reportedly killed by his own fighters”.
I’d near be wishing they dealt him ISIL-style in a lengthy manner if I wasn’t against death penalty although feral hogs or legionnary ants to eat him alive… Thus, a mofo like this would very likely prefer death penalty to Gitmo or some Supermax. Very likely the style to end supplicating all day and night to be killed but it wouldn’t happen.
Karma strikes