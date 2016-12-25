BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:40 P.M.) - The jihadist commander who sent his 12 year old daughter on a suicide bombing mission in the Syrian capital of Damascus this past week was reportedly killed by his own fighters in the Tishreen area.

The terrorist, "Abu Nimr", was responsible for several murders and kidnappings in rural Damascus before he was killed on Sunday.

Abu Nimr received nationwide attention recently after he posted a video with his 12 year old daughter, as she was preparing to detonate her explosives in a government area.

The terrorist was also known around rural Damascus for his role in the murder of the famous Palestinian-Syrian actor, Mohammad Rifa'i, in 2012.