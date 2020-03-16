BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 A.M.) – The jihadist coalition, Rouse the Believers, has rejected the Russian-Turkish agreement on Idlib, which called for the withdrawal of all militants from the southern part of the M-4 Highway (Aleppo-Latakia).

According to opposition media, “they have rejected the outputs of all the Sochi, Moscow, Astana and Geneva meetings,” noting that they will continue to confront the Syrian Arab Army and its allies in northwestern Syria.

The terrorist group, which consists of several jihadist factions and foreign combatants, has a major presence in the northwestern region of Syria, as they have engaged the Syrian Armed Forces on several occasions over the last year.

However, despite rejecting the ceasefire, the jihadists have yet to launch any attacks against the Syrian Army, which is likely because of the Turkish military’s interference.

The situation is likely to get worse in the coming days, as the deadline for the militants to withdraw from the area south of the M-4 Highway has come and gone.

Advertisements