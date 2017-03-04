BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:25 P.M.) – The recent jihadist infighting that is taking place inside rural Idlib has peaked the interest of the Syrian Arab Army’s High Command, a military source told Al-Masdar News on Saturday afternoon.

With Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and Harakat Ahrar Al-Sham fighting each other in the Idlib Governorate, the Syrian Arab Army has had little to fear along the southwestern corridor of Aleppo.

In fact, the Syrian Arab Army has recently capitalized on the jihadist turmoil by launching several attacks in southwest Aleppo, targeting the strategic Rashiddeen 5 suburb and Al-Zahra Association Quarter.

As long as the jihadist rebels fight one another in rural Idlib, the Syrian Arab Army has little to worry about in terms of a counter-offensive because the two largest opposition factions are fighting one another.

