BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:30 A.M.) – The ongoing jihadist civil war in Idlib has proven costly, as new reports reveal heavy losses for all parties involved.
According to reports, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and Hurras Al-Deen have lost dozens of fighters in the nearly week-long civil war in the western outskirts of Idlib city.
In addition to the heavy losses to personnel, the two jihadist groups have also redeployed several of their fighters to the western outskirts of Idlib city, as they continue to trade attacks.
Despite the Hurras Al-Deen group’s initial advances west of Idlib city, they have struggled in the past few days to capture any districts inside the administrative capital.
Making matters worse for the Hurras Al-Deen group, two of their commanders were assassinated in a drone strike that was carried out by the U.S. Coalition in Idlib city.
The Al-Qaeda-linked group has also been involved in a number of clashes with the Syrian Armed Forces, culminating in a disastrous raid in the Al-Ghaab Plain earlier this month.
