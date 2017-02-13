BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) – Earlier this morning, intense clashes broke-out between two Al-Qaeda linked factions in the northern Hama countryside; thus renewing the jihadist civil war in northern Syria.

The battle began when Jund Al-Aqsa (Syrian Al-Qaeda franchise) sent one SVBIED and two suicide bombers towards Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s headquarters in Al-Tamana’ah.

This abrupt attack by Jund Al-Aqsa resulted in a series of clashes between the jihadist parties, culminating into an all-out battle inside the town of Al-Tamana’ah along the Idlib-Hama provincial border.

No gains have been reported by either party thus far; however, it appears Jund Al-Aqsa is attempting to consolidate the entire northern Hama countryside in order to expel the jihadist rebel factions they were once allied with in northern Syria.

