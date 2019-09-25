BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels attempted to surprise the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) this week with an attack on their positions north of Khan Sheikhoun.

Led by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, the jihadist rebels, with support from the Turkish-backed National Liberation Front, attempted to infiltrate the Syrian Army’s defenses at the hilltop of Tal Ja’jar, resulting in a short battle between the two forces.

According to a military source in the southern countryside of Idlib, the Syrian Arab Army was able to beat back the jihadist rebels after the brief firefight at Tal Ja’jar.

The source said the Syrian Army troops were supported by their allies from the National Defense Forces.

This latest attack by the jihadist rebels marked the first time in September that the latter had launched an infiltration attempt in the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.

For the Syrian Army, this attack will likely fuel a future operation by their forces, as they have warned the jihadist rebels against any provocations in the past.

