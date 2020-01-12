BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:15 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels launched a new attack on Aleppo, targeting a number of neighborhoods inside this densely populated city in northern Syria.

According to reports, the jihadist rebels indiscriminately fired several artillery shells and rockets towards the provincial capital, killing two civilians and wounding three others.

The reports said the jihadist rebels specifically targeted the Al-Khalidiyeh District, Nile Street, Tishreen Street, and New Aleppo District.

The day prior to this atack, the jihadist rebels launched a powerful attack on the Aleppo International Airport, Nayrab Airbase, and village of Minyan.

