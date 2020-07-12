BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – The jihadist rebels launched a surprise attack in the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate last night, targeting the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions from the north.
According to the Russian Reconciliation Center, the jihadists launched the attack with more than 250 fighters, resulting in the death of eight of the militants.
They added that the Syrian forces repelled the attack without suffering any casualties of their own.
A source from the Syrian Army said the attack by the jihadist rebels was short-lived, as they abandoned the assault after sustaining a number of casualties along the front-lines.
On March 5, the Russian and Turkish sides reached an agreement for a ceasefire in the Idlib Governorate, to establish a security corridor and to conduct joint patrols.
Armed groups violated the Russian-Turkish ceasefire agreement more than once by launching attacks on Syrian Army positions, the largest of which was last May, on the village of Al-Tanjara in the Al-Ghaab Plain, which was accompanied by violent clashes, after which the Syrian Army withdrew, returning later to retake the area seized by the jihadist rebels.
2
- 2Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.