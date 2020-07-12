BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – The jihadist rebels launched a surprise attack in the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate last night, targeting the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) positions from the north.

According to the Russian Reconciliation Center, the jihadists launched the attack with more than 250 fighters, resulting in the death of eight of the militants.

They added that the Syrian forces repelled the attack without suffering any casualties of their own.

A source from the Syrian Army said the attack by the jihadist rebels was short-lived, as they abandoned the assault after sustaining a number of casualties along the front-lines.

On March 5, the Russian and Turkish sides reached an agreement for a ceasefire in the Idlib Governorate, to establish a security corridor and to conduct joint patrols.

Armed groups violated the Russian-Turkish ceasefire agreement more than once by launching attacks on Syrian Army positions, the largest of which was last May, on the village of Al-Tanjara in the Al-Ghaab Plain, which was accompanied by violent clashes, after which the Syrian Army withdrew, returning later to retake the area seized by the jihadist rebels.

