DAMASCUS, SYRIA (3:55 P.M.) – Several jihadists were killed and injured when an IED hit their vehicle in the insurgent-controlled Iblib province amid growing tensions.
Six militants from the hardline Faylaq al-Sham alliance were heading from Ma’arrat Misrin town to the northern countryside of Idlib when an explosive device exploded; killing four of them instantly (including 2 commanders) and severely injuring the two others.
No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.
Elsewhere in the turbulent province, a car bomb killed at least 10 people in al-Dana town in the far north of Idlib near borders with Turkey.
The jihadist heartland is plagued with a ferocious and uncontrollable surge of assassinations and infighting which have killed and wounded hundreds of rebel fighters as well civilians.
