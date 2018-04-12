BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:50 P.M.) – Jaysh Al-Islam’s commanders have left the East Ghouta town of Douma after controlling it for several years, Damascus Now reported this morning.

In addition to the departure of Jaysh Al-Islam’s leadership, several other militants left the East Ghouta town for northern Syria today.

Buses evacuating militants and their families out of the Syrian city of Douma departed the area through the Muhayam al-Wafideen checkpoint in one of Eastern Ghouta’s humanitarian corridors on Thursday.

In the last few weeks, agreements were made between militants and Syrian government forces, which allowed militants and their families to relocate out of the area into the north of Syria.

Video credit: Ruptly