BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:10 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Jaysh Al-Islam have completed another large prisoner exchange in the East Ghouta region of Damascus after a deal was put in place earlier in the week.

According to the National Defense Forces (NDF) of Damascus, Jaysh Al-Islam released 24 government prisoners at the Al-Wafideen Crossing near the large town of Douma.

Among the 24 prisoners released by Jaysh Al-Islam were 16 men (mostly SAA soldiers), 4 women, and 4 children that were all imprisoned in the Islamist group’s East Ghouta jails.

No information was released about the number of prisoners released by the Syrian Arab Army.

Wednesday’s prisoner transfer between the Syrian Arab Army and Jaysh Al-Islam is the fourth exchange that has been completed this year in the East Ghouta region of Damascus.