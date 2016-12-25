BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:55 P.M.) - Jaysh Al-Islam (Army of Islam) attempted to take advantage of the fog around the East Ghouta region of rural Damascus on Sunday by launching another powerful assault along the Syrian Arab Army's (SAA) front-lines.

However, this offensive did not go according to plan, thanks in large-part to the Syrian Arab Army's scouts that reported of Jaysh Al-Islam's movements around the village of Hawsh Al-Dawahra.

According to an Al-Masdar field correspondent in Damascus, the Syrian Arab Army's 105th Brigade of the Republican Guard carried out a successful ambush near the Hawsh Al-Dawahra Farms on Sunday afternoon, killing and wounding a large number of Jaysh Al-Islam militants.

As a result of this Syrian Army ambush, the Islamist rebels of Jaysh Al-Islam were forced to frantically retreat to safety in order to avoid sustaining anymore casualties during today's battle.

Recently, Jaysh Al-Islam issued a call to all their fighters in the East Ghouta to help drive back the Syrian Armed Forces around this rural region east of Damascus; so far, it has been a disaster.