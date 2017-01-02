BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:40 A.M.) - Jaysh Al-Islam (Army of Islam) militants managed to recapture the Air Battalion Base near the key village of Hazrama on Sunday after launching a counter-attack against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in the East Ghouta region of rural Damascus.

According to a military source in Damascus, Jaysh Al-Islam and their allies from Faylaq Al-Rahman managed to recapture the Air Battalion Base after quickly regrouping south of this military installation in the East Ghouta.

Following Jaysh Al-Islam's seizure of the Air Battalion Base, the Syrian Arab Army's 105th Brigade of the Republican Guard, alongside the Palestine Liberation Army (armed wing of the Syrian Army), launched a powerful assault to reclaim this military installation, striking the Islamist defenses from two different axes north of Hazrama.

Fierce clashes between the Syrian Armed Forces and Islamist rebels took place at the Air Battalion Base last night; however, no side reported any significant gains, despite the intensity of the firefights.