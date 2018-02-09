BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:20 A.M.) – Jaysh Al-Islam mourned the death of one of its highest ranking commanders on Thursday after he was killed by an airstrike in the East Ghouta region of Damascus.

According to Jaysh Al-Islam’s official media wing, the commander of the 3rd Brigade, Nouriddeen ‘Abdel-Jalil, was killed at his house inside the East Ghouta town of Masraba.

‘Abdel-Jalil was the commander of the Jaysh Al-Islam forces that are currently defending the rural town of Hawsh Dawahra.

The late Jaysh Al-Islam commander was the mastermind behind the defense of Hawsh Dawahra, which has seen several Syrian Arab Army (SAA) attacks repelled in the last three months.