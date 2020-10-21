BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:45 A.M.) – Turkish citizen Hatice Cengiz, the fiancé of the the late Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, along with the “Democracy for the Arab World” organization, filed a lawsuit against Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The organization stated that the Jenner and Block firm filed on behalf of Cengiz and Democracy for the Arab World, a U.S. federal lawsuit against Prince Mohammed and more than 20 other people before the Circuit Court of the District of Columbia (Washington).

The lawsuit accuses “Mohammed bin Salman and his co-conspirators of giving orders to kidnap, torture, kill and dismember Khashoggi with the aim of silencing him and preventing him from continuing his efforts in the United States as a voice calling for the establishment of democracy in the Middle East.”

The lawsuit includes a claim for tangible civil damages, including punitive damages, in a size determined by the court’s jury.”

The plaintiff also demands the U.S. authorities and intelligence “to uncover evidence proving that the extrajudicial killing of Khashoggi was ordered from the top of the Saudi leadership hierarchy.”

Khashoggi, the Saudi journalist who has written articles for the Washington Post and has lived in the United States since 2017 and is known for his criticism of the Saudi leadership, was killed on October 2, 2018 in his country’s consulate in Istanbul, Turkey – his remains have yet to be found.

This incident led to a sharp deterioration in relations between Ankara and Riyadh, while the Turkish government says that the Kingdom’s authorities are seeking to cover up for the real people responsible for the crime.

On September 7, the Saudi Public Prosecution issued prison sentences of 20 years for 5 defendants in the context of the case, and prison terms of between 7 and 10 years for 3 others.