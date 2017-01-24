Tensions within the Jihadist-rebel alliance throughout northwestern Syria (Idlib and Aleppo provinces) have reach a boiling point with Jihadist militants of the Jabhat Fateh al-Sham (JFS) terrorist group launching a campaign of conquest against rebels of the Ahrar al-Sham (Muslim Brotherhood Franchise) Islamist group and the Jaish al-Mujahadeen wing of the Free Syrian Army (FSA) armed opposition faction. There are rumors that the Harakat Noor al-Din al-Zenki jihadist group is siding with JFS in this operation.

So far the JFS offensive has seen the Jihadist group conquer the towns of Anadan, Hayyan and Kafr Hamra from the latter mentioned Islamist-opposition groups, who were forced to retreat from these population centres. In addition to this, JFS has laid siege to the rebel held town of al-Dana in Idlib province.

Furthermore, JFS has denied key civil infrastructures which they control, imposing an internet blackout throughout the Aleppo and Idlib provinces.

Advertisement

Locals from the rebel-held town of Saraqib are protesting this aggressive move by JFS against the rebel factions.

The Jaish al-Mujahadeen media wing released a statement expressing surprise and shock for JFS's attack.

Historically speaking, all parties involved in these clashes have worked together against the pro-government forces under the Jaish al-Fateh (Army of Conquest) and Fatah Halab (Conquest Aleppo) joint-operational command structures. Since being dealt a total defeat in the Battle for Aleppo, and the destruction of the Fatah Halab operations room, tensions have been extremely high between the various factions of the Jihadist-rebel alliance.

More updates to come.

Share this article:































