BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 P.M.) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) has been instructing members of Congress in an unspoken manner, for years, indicating that it has poisoned American policies.

Zarif enclosed a report published by the Telegraph Agency, entitled: “In a Great Change…” AIPAC “gives members of Congress a green light to criticize the Israeli annexation plan.”

“It is time to end racism and Israeli tyranny within decision-making circles in the West,” the Iranian foreign minister wrote.

On July 1, the new Israeli government is supposed to present its strategy to implement the “Deal of the Century” plan, which includes annexing the Jordan Valley and settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a speech to the Knesset, after parliament approved the new unity government led by him and his former rival Benny Gantz, had previously confirmed a forward plan for annexing parts of the occupied West Bank.

The Makan News Agency reported this morning that the Israeli military administration in the West Bank is preparing to carry out a census of Palestinians who live in areas classified as “C”, especially those that will impose Israeli sovereignty on them in the framework of implementing the annexation plan.

It is noteworthy that several Palestinian villages are located in the areas designated “C”, which are part of the plan of U.S. President Donald Trump, known as the “Deal of the Century”.

