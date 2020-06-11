BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – The political official in the “Libyan Struggle Front”, Ahmed Qaddaf Al-Dam, said on Wednesday that Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi, son of the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, is popular in Libya, and he should not stand idly by about what is happening in Libya today.

He said, in an intervention on Al-Mayadeen channel, that the Libyan Al-Wefaq government was not legitimate and expired and had not been authorized by Parliament.

“If the world came together to impose on us a government we would not accept it, we accept the will of the Libyans, and we decide the fate of Libya.”

He believes that “the Brotherhood has no place in Libya, and that their number does not exceed 650 individuals,” pointing out that “groups of mercenaries who were in Afghanistan did not reach a thousand or two thousand, and a maximum of 5,000 extremists of Libyan origin to the maximum extent.”

He stated that, “It is the duty of Saif Al-Islam Gaddafi, like any Libyan citizen, not to remain ashamed of the current situation, pointing out that “no one can deny that Saif has a floor in Libya and a legacy, especially among the youth.”

On the authority of the Libyan Parliament Speaker, Aqeela Saleh, Qaddaf Al-Dam clarified that “he remains only legitimate in Libya now and the straw that we all adhere to.”

He added, “I do not disagree with Saleh, but the matter is in the hands of the Libyans and not in the hands of the outside, and we do not accept that Libya is managed from abroad under any circumbstances, after the bitter experience of our country and they are able to form a Libyan government to be approved by Parliament.”

