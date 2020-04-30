BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:20 A.M.) – The head of the Israeli Army’s Operations Department, General Aaron Hilweh, said that Israel’s secret activities in Syria are continuing and have been largely successful in working to get the Iranians out of them.

In a lengthy interview with Walla News Agency on Wednesday, Hilweh claimed, “President Bashar al-Assad understands, or has begun to understand, that the Iranians who came to assist him in the war against ISIS in order to save him, are themselves today who pose a danger to continuing his rule, especially since they pose a major threat to his ability to rebuild Syria.”

On the possibility of an escalation between Israel and Lebanon, Hilweh said: “Nasrallah is well aware of the price that Hezbollah and Lebanon will pay as a result of any escalation with the Israeli army,” claiming that the transfer of combat weapons from Syria to Lebanon continues, and the Iranian position in Syria has not disappeared.”

Hilweh explained that the Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, understood very well that Israel would not allow him to escalate, and that the Israeli army would not allow the presence of precise missiles.

Hilweh added that “Nasrallah is not stupid, as he is well aware of our intelligence capabilities and the strength of the Israeli Army and military intelligence [safety],” noting that Israeli military activity in Syria has not diminished in the recent period.

Advertisements