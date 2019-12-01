BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:40 P.M.) – Israel’s new Defense Minister Naftali Bennett allegedly pushed for a large-scale attack inside Syria, following rocket fire that entered the occupied Golan Heights region from western Syria, journalist Neri Zilber reported, citing Israeli Army Radio.

New DefMin Naftali Bennet pushed for widespread attack in Syria 10 days ago (in response to rocket fire) *against recommendation of top IDF brass*. Netanyahu backed him up. Army Radio's military correspondent reports this am. — Neri Zilber (@NeriZilber) December 1, 2019

Israel ultimately issued a fierce response to the rocket fire as they launched a heavy attack on the western and southern countrysides of Damascus.

This attack resulted in the destruction of several sites, including a Syrian military warehouse that stored air defense equipment and missiles.

Bennett, who was one of the founders of the New Right, has been a long-time supporter of increased military aggression against Iran and Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

The new Defense Minister has also called for the unilateral annexation of the West Bank region, while also vowing to prevent the formation of a Palestinian state.

