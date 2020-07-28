BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that “Tel Aviv will do everything in its power to protect its security,” calling on Hezbollah to take this fact seriously.

According to the Israeli Broadcasting Channel (Makan), Netanyahu said, during a meeting at the headquarters of the Northern Front, the day after the escalation along the border with Lebanon:

“What is happening now is an attempt by Iran and the organizations in its orbit in Lebanon to militarily position themslves in our region,” asserting that “Israel continues to work to thwart the Iranian military position in the region.”

He addressed a message to the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, saying that it only “serves the Iranian interest to militarily position itself in the region at the expense of the Lebanese state,” stressing that the Israeli army is well prepared for any possible scenario and that they do not advise anyone to test it.

On Monday, the Israeli army announced that it “thwarted a sabotage operation in the Jabal Roos border region with Lebanon, after a number of Lebanese Hezbollah guerrillas infiltrated into Israeli areas,” noting that there were no casualties among its forces.

However, Hezbollah denied the Israeli army’s claims, stating that “the enemy media claims about thwarting an infiltration operation from Lebanese territory into occupied Palestine, as well as talking about the fall of martyrs and wounded in the resistance in the bombing operations that took place in the vicinity of the occupation sites in the Sheba’a Farms is not true at all; it is an attempt to invent fake victories. ”

Meanwhile, Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab said, “Israel assaulted Lebanon’s sovereignty again and violated Resolution 1701 on Monday, through a dangerous military escalation.”

Lebanon is now planning to report this latest border incident to the U.N. Security Council .

